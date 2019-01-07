Here we snow again: another storm for north, west Newfoundland, coastal Labrador

It's another snowy, windy, school-cancelling, poor-driving day in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Winter storm warning for much of Western Nfld. But, while the snow keeps coming, the plows are out cleaning up around the city & in parking lots in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a>. I drove through a few small drifts on my way to work, but roads were generally good in the city at 4:30. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lk8M33Y4Qs">pic.twitter.com/Lk8M33Y4Qs</a> —@BerniceCBC

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Labrador, from Makkovik to Lodge Bay, and winter storm warnings for the Straits, the Northern Peninsula, Green Bay-White Bay and parts of the west coast as far south as Corner Brook.

Schools are closed in Corner Brook and Stephenville, as are some schools in coastal Labrador.

The Trans-Labrador Highway Route 510, spanning Labrador's south coast and strait, is closed because it's too stormy for snow-clearing equipment to operate.

On the Northern Peninsula, a stretch of highway between St. Anthony and Plum Point is blocked with heavy, drifting snow.

Stay off the road from Plum Point to St. Anthony this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/TW_GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TW_GovNL</a> says the road is BLOCKED due to high winds & heavy drifting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/EF0dSEYYoe">pic.twitter.com/EF0dSEYYoe</a> —@BerniceCBC

The poor weather started on Sunday, cancelling ferry crossings both on the Cabot Strait and the Strait of Belle Isle.

Marine Atlantic has already cancelled its Monday crossings, and Labrador Marine said Sunday gale force winds made it unlikely the Apollo would run Monday.

As of 7:00 Monday morning, many areas of the Northern Peninsula, the west coast, and coastal Labrador were under blizzard or storm warnings (Environment Canada)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland & Labrador