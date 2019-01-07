Skip to Main Content
Here we snow again: another storm for north, west Newfoundland, coastal Labrador
Schools are closed and highways shut down as Environment Canada issues another round of weather warnings.

It's another day of stormy weather in Corner Brook, where schools are closed Monday morning. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

It's another snowy, windy, school-cancelling, poor-driving day in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Labrador, from Makkovik to Lodge Bay, and winter storm warnings for the Straits, the Northern Peninsula, Green Bay-White Bay and parts of the west coast as far south as Corner Brook.

Schools are closed in Corner Brook and Stephenville, as are some schools in coastal Labrador.

The Trans-Labrador Highway Route 510, spanning Labrador's south coast and strait, is closed because it's too stormy for snow-clearing equipment to operate.

On the Northern Peninsula, a stretch of highway between St. Anthony and Plum Point is blocked with heavy, drifting snow.

The poor weather started on Sunday, cancelling ferry crossings both on the Cabot Strait and the Strait of Belle Isle.

Marine Atlantic has already cancelled its Monday crossings, and Labrador Marine said Sunday gale force winds made it unlikely the Apollo would run Monday.

As of 7:00 Monday morning, many areas of the Northern Peninsula, the west coast, and coastal Labrador were under blizzard or storm warnings (Environment Canada)

