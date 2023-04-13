Southern Shore, Deer Lake set to face off — for the first time ever — for senior hockey glory

The Herder Memorial Trophy, seen in this file photo being presented to the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts, is Newfoundland's top prize in senior hockey. (CBC)

Hockey fans in Newfoundland might say the fight for the Herder Memorial Trophy is back to how it should be in 2023 — the best team in the east versus the best team in the west.

The top prize in provincial senior hockey hasn't been fought for on the west coast of Newfoundland since 2019 due to COVID-19 and the West Coast Senior Hockey League not operating in 2022.

But that will change on Friday night, when the Southern Shore Breakers travel to Deer Lake to face the Deer Lake Red Wings.

Friday will also mark the first time the two teams have ever faced off.

Gary Gale, chair of senior hockey for Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, says it's shaping up to be a great series as the Herder is welcomed back to western Newfoundland.

"It's the holy grail, I suppose, of amateur hockey in the province," Gale said Wednesday. "Getting your name on a Herder, for players and teams that compete for the Herder, you know, that's the top crown."

The Breakers come in as defending champions, who won the trophy for the sixth time in an all-east coast final last year. The Red Wings won the trophy in 2001 and 2005, and are making their first appearance in the Herder final since 2008.

The Southern Shore Breakers and the Deer Lake Red Wings face off Friday. (Facebook)

Red Wings head coach Darren Langdon, a Herder champion in 2005, says it's exciting for the team to make their return and knows the Hodder Memorial Centre will be buzzing on Friday.

"It should be good, and you know it's good to have the Herder back out on the west coast," Langdon told CBC News Thursday.

Langdon says there is a layer of mystery surrounding the matchup, but is confident the trophy can return to the west coast.

"If our players play what they're capable of playing, I can't see us not being able to beat anyone on the island. But ... we don't know much about them, and it will be nice to get the first game under our belts."

Breakers playing for sidelined goalie

Breakers general manager Ian Sullivan said his team is excited to play in their third straight Herder final, and want to take the trophy back to the Avalon Peninsula for their goaltender, who's currently sidelined, recovering after his heart stopped during a game of the Avalon East Senior Hockey League Finals.

Sullivan believes the Breakers can win with their speed, skill and defence — and are eager to make sure the Herder stays in Mobile.

"It's very important to us, to you know, get this championship and look to making a dynasty with this team," he said.

"This is a good team, a tight knit group. They got a few more years ahead of them and they want to make something of it. Make history, be remembered."