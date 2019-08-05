Arrest warrants issued for Americans accused of making bomb threat, defamatory post

A judge has issued arrest warrants for two American women who were arrested in June for allegedly making a false bomb threat and posting defamatory statements on Twitter.

Hepzibah Nanna, 28, and Sharyn Richardson, 42, failed to appear at provincial court in St. John's Friday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the St. John's International Airport about suspicious activity on June 14. Richardson and Nanna allegedly made a bomb threat on Twitter, and after an investigation, police officers arrested the two women at the airport.

They're facing two counts each of publishing false defamatory libel, and single counts of causing a disturbance, conveying false information, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Jail bond records from Williamson County, Texas, show Nanna and Richardson were arrested last week.

The two women are charged with making false statements on Twitter, accusing two women of being child traffickers. (Twitter)

Nanna was booked on Aug. 1 on a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport. She was released on a $1,500 bond two days later.

Richardson was booked on July 31 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, and violating a protective order. She was released on Aug. 2.

Hepzibah Nanna of Maryland (left) and Sharyn Richardson, of Round Rock, Texas, were placed on a number of court orders when they were granted bail in June. (CBC)

Nanna, a resident of Maryland, and Richardson, who is from Texas, were granted bail in June and ordered by a judge to live at their American addresses.

The judge also ruled the women have to stay away from weapons, are not allowed to contact the victims of their alleged defamatory tweets, and must stay off social media.

It is unclear why the women were in St. John's. However, according to a website allegedly run by Nanna, she was on a "revival tour" that advertised a stop in Prince Edward Island earlier in June.

Nanna has 90,000 followers on Facebook, where she does live video sermons for her followers.

She also has several books listed on Amazon and refers to herself as having a "radical, hold-nothing-back, intimate, heart-to-heart relationship with Jesus."

She also indicates online that she is a survivor of Satanic ritualistic abuse and is now a spiritual advisor for others.

