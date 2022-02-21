Helping Hands exhibit brings Northern art to N.L.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is partnering with The Rooms to give you a unique look at a historic exhibition.

Helping Hands: 30 Years at Kinngait Studios showcases 70 prints by 27 Inuit artists. Some are household names in the arts world, including Kenojuak Ashevak, Shuvinai Ashoona, Annie Pootoogook and Tim Pitsuliak. Their art represents the diversity of creative expression in Kinngait, Nunavut, from everyday life in the North to shifting ideas of Inuit art in the south.

Join us Thursday at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC N.L. Facebook page for a live conversation with exhibit curator Nakasuk Alariaq.

Nakasuk is an Inuk-Finnish graduate student, educator, curator, and writer from Kinngait who's studying in Ontario for her PhD.

Alariaq's work aims to provide an Inuit perspective on Inuit art produced in the area in the Qikiqtaaluk region.

Evening Shadow by celebrated Inuit artist Kananginak Pootoogook is one of more than 70 prints featured in the exhibition. (Submitted by The Rooms)

Our show will be hosted live from the exhibit floor by Mireille Eagan, curator of contemporary art at The Rooms.You can join in with questions or comments, or just sit back and enjoy a great chat about a collection that will move, engage and inspire you.

Located in Nunavut, Kinngait Studios is the longest continuous running print studio in Canada and has a reputation for producing high quality original prints by its member artists and exploring art from an Inuk perspective.

Helping Hands: 30 Years at Kinngait Studios opened Saturday and runs until June 5.

