Helicopters called to search for missing 22-year-old Grand Falls-Windsor man

Helicopters were in the air Friday searching for a 22-year-old man missing in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Thomas Guy Jones was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday behind the old paper mill on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, according to police.

Police asked for the public's help locating Jones on Wednesday, who they describe as five feet seven inches tall and 125 pounds, with collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, dark jeans and green rubber boots, police said.

On Friday, the Exploits Search and Rescue searched the ground while Universal Helicopters assisted with a search from the sky.

The Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment is asking anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts to contact them at 709-489-2121 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

