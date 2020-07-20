1 person killed in Thorburn Lake helicopter crash, 2 rescued

Halifax's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Gander has been deployed to the scene of a fatal crash in Thorburn Lake. (Canadian Armed Forces)

One person has been killed in a helicopter crash in Thorburn Lake, about 20 kilometres west of Clarenville.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News late Monday afternoon the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, which oversees Atlantic Canada's search and rescue efforts, crews reported there were three people on board the helicopter when it crashed.

"We immediately dispatched a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Gander, Newfoundland to investigate the situation," Lt.-Cmdr Brian Owens of JRCC Halifax told CBC News Monday evening.

Two on board have been rescued and transported to the hospital, according to Owens.

"Unfortunately, regrettably, a third passenger on board the aircraft was found deceased," Owens said.

"Next of kin have been notified, and certainly our sympathies go out to the family."

The RCMP and emergency fire services also responded to the scene Monday afternoon.

