Helicopter pilot's seat malfunctioned just before crash at 9 Wing Gander, Air Force finds

This Cormorant helicopter crashed during a training exercise at 9 Wing Air Force base in Gander on March 10. (Royal Canadian Air Force)

A report from the Royal Canadian Air Force says a Cormorant pilot's seat unexpectedly dropped just before the helicopter crashed at 9 Wing Air Force base in Gander in March.

The crash happened March 10 during a training exercise at the air base, sending all six of the Cormorant helicopter's crew members to hospital. Two people were treated for serious injuries, while the other four were released from hospital a short time after the crash.

According to the report, released Wednesday, the crash happened during a training mission in favourable weather conditions. The helicopter was hovering near the intersection of two runways when the pilot's seat unexpectedly dropped to a lower position. The helicopter then reversed direction and began spinning counterclockwise.

The helicopter became unstable on its right side as it spun left, the report said, and spun about 400 degrees before the aircraft's right wheel, right tail stabilizer and main rotor blades hit the ground at 3:43 p.m.

The crash caused extensive damage to the helicopter, breaking off the tail and scattering debris across the runway.

The RCAF says the investigation will continue, focusing on materiel and human factors.