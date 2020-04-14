Skip to Main Content
St. John's council approves cash to connect Hebron Way and Major's Path
St. John's city council approved spending of more than $4 million on a project that partly aims to divert traffic from busy Torbay Road.

Council unanimously approves connection between 2 east end streets

CBC News ·
Pyramid Construction will extend Hebron Way to Major's Path — both near St. John's International Airport. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

St. John's city council has approved construction spending of more than $4 million to connect two busy streets in the east end, with the goal of getting more cars off a congested part of Torbay Road. 

The plan will create an extension taking Hebron Way to Major's Path, giving drivers coming from the Torbay area and White Rose Drive the ability to bypass a stretch of Torbay Road. 

The area adjacent to the Stavanger Drive shopping area is often clogged with traffic in the morning and evening rush hours. 

Pyramid Construction won the bid at $4.12 million.

The extension required the St. John's International Airport Authority to provide the city with a piece of its land.

Hebron Way is home to offices, a Canadian Tire superstore, several restaurants and other businesses. 

A city plan for that area of Torbay Road said the connection is meant to reduce traffic flow and improve site access.

