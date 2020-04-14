St. John's council approves cash to connect Hebron Way and Major's Path

St. John's city council has approved construction spending of more than $4 million to connect two busy streets in the east end, with the goal of getting more cars off a congested part of Torbay Road.

The plan will create an extension taking Hebron Way to Major's Path, giving drivers coming from the Torbay area and White Rose Drive the ability to bypass a stretch of Torbay Road.

The area adjacent to the Stavanger Drive shopping area is often clogged with traffic in the morning and evening rush hours.

Pyramid Construction won the bid at $4.12 million.

The extension required the St. John's International Airport Authority to provide the city with a piece of its land.

Hebron Way is home to offices, a Canadian Tire superstore, several restaurants and other businesses.

A city plan for that area of Torbay Road said the connection is meant to reduce traffic flow and improve site access.

