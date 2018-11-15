Hebron platform operations ceased due to weather, reports of smoke

CBC News has learned that oil production on the Hebron gravity base structure was halted on Thursday.

"There was a muster this afternoon due to reports of smoke in the living quarters," a spokesperson for ExxonMobil told CBC.

"That inspection determined there was no fire," the spokesperson said, adding "all personnel were safe."

Because of extremely poor weather, the operators decided to halt oil production until a full inspection can be completed.

213 people are currently on the Hebron GBS, which is located in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin 350 kilometres southwest of St. John's.

ExxonMobil officials say they are monitoring the weather offshore and oil production won't resume until weather conditions improve.

The Hebron structure is 278 metres high, has a 130-metre diameter through the base, weighs 750,000 tonnes and has living quarters for 220 people.

