Hebron producing oil again after 5-day shutdown

After stormy seas and reports of smoke shut it down for nearly five days, the Hebron oil platform is once again producing oil, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, the province's offshore regulator said it felt ExxonMobil, the majority partner behind the $14-billion facility, had done the required checks to ensure a restart wouldn't be affected by the bad weather or rough seas resulting from last Thursday's major storm.

The Board, CSO, CCO & the Certifying Authority are satisfied that ExxonMobil has done their required checks to ensure that the effects of the storm on Hebron would not preclude restart. Hebron has now restarted. 4/6 —@CNLOPB

The storm prompted the shutdown of all Newfoundland and Labrador offshore facilities, and resulted in the worst offshore oil spill in the province's history, from the SeaRose FPSO in the White Rose oil field. According to a release sent by Husky Monday evening, operation at the SeaRose remains on hold.

An official from ExxonMobil told CBC News the platform was shut down Thursday because of the bad weather. Crew members were also called to muster Thursday afternoon after reports of smoke in the platform's living quarters.

There were 200 people on board at the time, the spokesperson said.

The Hebron platform is located in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

