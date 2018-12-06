Heavy snow, strong winds heading for eastern Newfoundland

People in eastern Newfoundland are bracing for the first major snowstorm of the season, with high winds and heavy snow set to move in Thursday afternoon.

The Avalon Peninsula is under a winter storm warning, and both Bonavista and Clarenville are under a winter storm watch.

With more than 20 cm of snow in the forecast, Environment Canada is asking drivers on the Avalon to consider postponing all non-essential travel.

The snowfall is expected to start off light in the afternoon, and become heavier into the evening, which could make for dicey driving.

Ashley Brauweiler is the meteorologist for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

"The commute home could be a little bit slippery, so take your time because the winds are also gonna pick up as well," said CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler. "We're looking at gusts between 70 to 80 km/h, so whiteout conditions are certainly possible during those times."

The latest forecasts for Bonavista and Clarenville show snow beginning this evening, with up to 15 cm falling before morning.

Strong wind gusts will bring blowing snow and reduced visibility to those areas as well, according to Environment Canada.

Conditions in eastern Newfoundland are expected to improve into Friday afternoon, but Brauweiler said the snow could stick around, as there might be more on the way for Saturday.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador