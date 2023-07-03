Source of oil contaminating wild eggs in Postville, Nain may never been known, says Nunatsiavut

The Nunatsiavut government doesn't know where oil contaminants found in wild eggs in Nain and Postville are coming from, and says there may never be a clear answer.

"We're unsure what the source is, when it happened or where this is coming from, whether it's one source or multiple sources," said Jim Goudie, Nunatsiavut's deputy minister of lands and resources. "So that's a major issue of concern for us."

Heavy weight oil compounds were found in samples gathered in 2021 from the two communities. The 2020 wild egg samples showed only low-weight diesel found in eggs gathered near Postville.

Goudie said Nunatsiavut is working to test eggs and char in all five Nunatsiavut communities to determine how wide-spread the contamination is.

"It's pretty scary," resident Gail Flowers said of the unknown oil source.

Her husband, Charlie Flowers, also has concerns. The couple has been vocal in calling for criminal charges to be laid following a diesel spill of 3,000 litres enter Kaipokok Bay in June 2020.

Charlie and Gail Flowers live in Postville. Gail Flowers said it's scary to not know where the oil contamination is coming from. (CBC)

The couple said there's nothing they can think of in 2021 that would have caused further contamination.

Charlie Flowers said he has concerns for the future because country food is important to locals and he wants to see more communication about testing and results.

"That's the tradition. We all grew up eating fish, eggs and birds," he said.

Nunatsiavut said it will hold public meetings and information session between Monday and the week of July 17 in all Inuit communities to discuss oil monitoring efforts and wild egg consumption estimates.

Testing started after 2020 diesel spill

Following the 2020 diesel spill in Postville, Nunatsiavut began testing eggs in the area and in Nain as a benchmark. Diesel was found in the 2020 samples.

But, the 2021 samples showed high-weight molecular compounds that are not typically found in diesel in both communities — despite the two communities being more than 300 kilometres apart. The new oil compounds were not in the 2020 eggs, despite the eggs being tested for them.

A clutch of common eider eggs. Duck eggs taken for testing from Postville and Nain had heavy oil contaminants in them, leading to a health advisory from the Nunatsiavut government. (Submitted by Mark Mallory)

"They're petroleum based, obviously, but just not from diesel," Goudie said. "So we're not saying what we found is correlated directly to the spill in Postville."

The Nunatsiavut government published a health advisory on June 29 advising people to not eat more than a certain amount of eggs over a long time, due to the potential of an increased cancer risk. Nunatsiavut clarified on Wednesday that the risk is actually over a 70-year timeline.

Number of potential sources: Wildlife toxicologist

Contaminants found in the 2021 eggs could have been from heavier oils mixed with the diesel spill —or something else completely, said Neil Burgess, a retired wildlife toxicologist.

"It's a wake up call that oil pollution in the environment around some of these communities is causing problems for people that are wanting to consume country foods and it's become a concern now," Burgess said.

He said when there's a release of any king of petroleum, a mixture of chemicals is released. Some — like diesel — are lighter and can evaporate quickly. But heavier oils will sink to the bottom and in some cases stay there for decades.

An estimated 3,000 litres of diesel was spilled near Postville in June, 2020. Neil Burgess said much of the lighter fuel, like gas and diesel, evaporates after a spill but heavier oils can sink to the sea floor and remain there for decades. (Submitted by Lavern Broomfield)

Fish and other animals at the bottom and shorelines eat the heavier oil, then larger fish eat those fish and retain the oil chemicals in their fat, Burgess said.

Those fish then get eaten by birds and birds accumulate the chemicals in their fat, then transfer the fat and chemicals to the eggs at higher concentration.

It's common to see contamination from one event spread a far distance, Burgess said.

There could be a number of factors playing into the oil contaminants found in the eggs from 2021. Burgess said there could have been oil offloaded from other ships, creosote treated lumber used in wharves or coal spilling into the water from decades ago that's accumulated in animals.

"It's really hard to pinpoint exactly what the source was," he said. "The potential for spills to have happened over the past few decades is a real possibility in any of the communities up there."

Goudie said Nunatsiavut and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) are testing eggs gathered in 2022 and the results should be back within the next two weeks.

Neil Burgess is a retired wildlife toxicologist. He said the source of heavy oil contaminants could have been a number of things piling up on the sea floor for decades. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Burgess said he's been told tests will be completed as far south as the Bay of Fundy to get an understanding of how widespread the problem is.

The CBC has asked ECCC for confirmation on the scope of testing.

Burgess said it's important to not have spills in the first place and have as many precautions as possible in place so there isn't the opportunity for accumulation to happen. He said country food remains a key part of northern diets.

"Country food is incredibly healthy to eat compared to store bought food," he said.

"These guidelines don't mean that you can't eat all bird eggs. They just suggest that maybe you don't want to eat a lot of pigeon, black guillemot eggs and maybe you want to focus more on collecting eider duck eggs if you want to have wild eggs to eat."

Health Canada declined an interview with CBC News.

