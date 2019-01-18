Excavator used to tear into Scotiabank in C.B.S.

An excavator sits outside the Scotiabank branch in Long Pond. It's the third time in a week thieves have used heavy machinery to break into a business. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Police are on the scene of what looks to be another heavy machinery related robbery on the northeast Avalon.

This time, the target was the Scotiabank branch in Long Pond, where a John Deere excavator leaned against a power pole early Friday morning.

An NF Power bucket truck is working across the road in the McDonalds parking lot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/z1Z4nfC3BG">pic.twitter.com/z1Z4nfC3BG</a> —@ryancookeNL

It appears the machine was used to tear off the canopy over the drive-through ATM area, and the boom was used to smash the wall.

"This is absolutely nuts," said Shawn Roche, a snowplow operator who came upon the scene early this morning.

It's the third time in the past week someone has used a piece of heavy equipment to break into a business.

This is getting ridiculous. - Shawn Roche

On Sunday, a front-end loader was used to tear open the side of a TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's.

A day later, thieves used a backhoe to smash their way through four windows and into the plant section of the Sobeys on Kelsey Drive.

An ATM was stolen, and three men were spotted fleeing the scene of that crime.

The string of robberies, combined with the ease of stealing heavy machinery, has prompted calls for contractors to take steps to prevent that from happening.

Roche agreed, and said they have installed digital locks on their machines

"If you don't know our pin code, you can't start our machines, and I encourage all the other contractors to get your dealer out and do the same thing cause this has got to stop," he said. "This is getting ridiculous."