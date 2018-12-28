Heavy equipment used to break into grocery store on Boxing Day
The RNC responded to a report of a break and enter at the Sobeys on the Conception Bay Highway early on Dec. 26.
Suspect used machine parked near Sobeys to forcefully enter the building
It looks like some thieves couldn't wait for Boxing Day sales to start, and got ahead of the competition, by breaking into a Sobeys in Conception Bay South in the early morning hours on Dec. 26.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Friday the suspects used heavy equipment parked nearby to force entry into the store, before leaving with unidentified items.
Police are investigating the incident, and no one has been charged.