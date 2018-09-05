Skip to Main Content
Girl, 7, in critical but stable condition after hit by car, say RCMP

The collision in Heatherton, on Newfoundland's west coast, happened Monday evening.

The collision on Main Road in Heatherton happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3

The collision in Heatherton, on Newfoundland's west coast, happened Monday evening. (CBC)

A young girl was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, say RCMP.

Officers from the Bay St. George detachment were called to Heatherton, on Newfoundland's west coast, around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Police said a seven-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Main Road and she was transported to hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

