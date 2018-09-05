Girl, 7, in critical but stable condition after hit by car, say RCMP
Officers from the Bay St. George detachment were called to Heatherton, on Newfoundland's west coast, around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Police said a seven-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Main Road and she was transported to hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.