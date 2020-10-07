House obliterated by fire in Heatherton as crews keep eye on smoking ruins

A fire that started in a Heatherton, N.L., residence this morning grew to engulf nearby structures, but a local fire chief and police say the blaze is now under control, after burning for several hours.

The RCMP closed the main road in the community on Newfoundland's west coast and evacuated residents, after the fire broke out, shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews are on the scene and fought the blaze amid heavy smoke, causing poor visibility, according to police.

Shane Hulan, chief of the local service district volunteer fire department in Bay St. George South, said around 12:30 p.m. that the large house where the fire originated has been completely destroyed, with damage to a shed on the property. A smouldering foundation is all that's left.

Bay St. George RCMP said the fire spread to a vacant store, and another three homes were damaged due to heat generated from the fire, but Hulan told CBC News that crews prevented the fire from spreading.

Smoking debris is all that's left of the home where the fire started. (Submitted by Catherine Heron)

The initial structure was unoccupied, police said earlier. The fire began near the Heatherton Mini Mart.

The road ha been reopened, but police are asking the public to stay away from the area. Newfoundland Power crews are working to restore power to residents in the area.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador