Dog outside in snow shows problems with animal protection laws, says rescue owner

While the case of a dog left outside in the snow for what neighbours said was 24 hours at a time was not considered criminal, an animal advocate says it shows problems with the laws in this province.

Photos of a dog in Grand Falls-Windsor made the rounds on Facebook over the holidays. The RCMP and SPCA were involved, but the dog was not removed from the care of the person looking after it.

Heather Ballard, who operates Rescue NL, said the dog was being taken care of by a family member of its owner. She said the dog is now with its owner and no longer at the same residence where it was photographed.

Ballard went to Grand Falls-Windsor to check on the dog herself, but said she couldn't do much more than advocate for the dog's safety.

Heather Ballard is with the group Rescue NL. (CBC)

"Basically, it comes to down to the authorities and if they are not going to seize the animal, there's not much we can do," she said.

Animal protection laws don't specify how long a dog can be left outside. It must have access to shelter, which the dog in the photo did. There was a small dog house in the yard.

"This is something our group has been fighting for a few years now," Ballard said. "Why would you have a dog, really, if you're going to tie them out 24/7?"

According to Ballard, the only municipality in the province with a bylaw about the length of time a dog can be tethered outside is Wabana, the largest community on Bell Island.

Advice from a vet

Maggie Brown-Bury, an emergency vet with the Veterinarian Specialty Clinic in St. John's, tries not to read too much into posts on social media, when there could be other information missing from stories.

Brown-Bury said she isn't fully aware of the situation in Grand Falls-Windsor.

"That doesn't look like an ideal situation for a dog to be outdoors," she said of the photos on Facebook. "But without knowing all the details I don't like to sort of crucify someone for something that could be a misunderstanding."

Brown-Bury also points out provincial legislation doesn't say much about tethering dogs in adverse weather conditions, but said what is acceptable for a dog can be specific to its breed.

"In a perfect world, dogs always have access to shelter if they want it, and not all dogs take you up on that offer all the time."

Maggie Brown-Bury is a veterinarian with the Veterinarian Specialty Clinic on Topsail Road. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

Huskies and husky mixes often enjoy spending more time outside. They have thick double-coats and are made to thrive in cold and snowy conditions.

By law they must have access to shelter, food and water.

The law doesn't specify what a minimum level of shelter is, but Brown-Bury said it should be insulated, and have enough space for a dog to circle around, get comfortable and lie down.

It comes in handy for things like freezing rain or high winds.

"The general rule of thumb is if it's uncomfortable for you to be outside, it's probably uncomfortable for dogs to be outside."

While pictures can tell an ugly story, Brown-Bury said it's important to report concerns to the authorities and let them handle each situation.

In Prince Edward Island, a husky made news last winter when its owner put a sign on a tree asking people to leave them alone. The owner had been getting complaints about how long the dog was tethered outside, but said the dog preferred it that way.

"We see it happen every winter, where some pet owner is harassed by well-meaning, Good Samaritans who don't know the whole situation," Brown-Bury said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador