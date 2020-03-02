Skip to Main Content
Heated seats may have sparked car fire: RCMP
Harbour Grace RCMP are investigating a car fire they say could have been caused by the vehicle's heated seats.

Fire engulfed vehicle on Route 74 near Heart's Content barrens

Police responded to a car fire on Route 74 Monday morning. (CBC)

Police got the call around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning of a Ford Edge on fire on Route 74 near Heart's Content barrens, on Newfoundland's Bay de Verde Peninsula.

Police say the driver saw smoke coming from the heated passenger seat, and pulled to the side of the road to escape.

Police say the car was completely destroyed.

The driver escaped uninjured.

