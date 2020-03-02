Heated seats may have sparked car fire: RCMP

Harbour Grace RCMP are investigating a car fire they say could have been caused by the vehicle's heated seats.

Police got the call around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning of a Ford Edge on fire on Route 74 near Heart's Content barrens, on Newfoundland's Bay de Verde Peninsula.

Police say the driver saw smoke coming from the heated passenger seat, and pulled to the side of the road to escape.

Police say the car was completely destroyed.

The driver escaped uninjured.

