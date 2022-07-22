Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Environment Canada issues heat warning for central Newfoundland

Temperatures could feel as hot as 34 to 38 in parts of Newfoundland Friday, as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

Hot temperatures expected to stick around until Monday or Tuesday

Heather Gillis · CBC News ·
A blazing orange sun glows through clouds in the sky.
A warm mass of air will settle over Newfoundland Friday and into the weekend, bring hot and humid weather. (Edmund O'Connor/Shutterstock)

Temperatures are forecast to reach a tropical 30 C in parts of Newfoundland Friday, and feel as hot as 34 to 38 with the humidex, as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning from White Bay to Terra Nova National Park. 

"It's probably what you call peak summer for us… we've got sunny skies everywhere across the island," Dale Foote, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office, said on CBC's St. John's Morning Show

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for a swath of central Newfoundland as the mercury is expected to hit 28 C on Friday, with a humidex of 34. 

Foote said the warning was issued because temperatures are expected to be over 28 C for two consecutive days, with nighttime lows above 16 C. 

The heat comes as a warm mass of air settles over the island, and is expecting to bring high humidity throughout the weekend. 

A map of Newfoundland and Labrador shows red segments stretching from White Bay across to just before the Bonavista Peninsula. The red segments indicate where a heat warning has been issued.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for central Newfoundland as temperatures are expected to remain hot, above 28 C, over a two-day period. (Environment Canada)

"So it's about as warm as it gets," said Foote, adding showers for central in the morning and possibly the afternoon on Saturday could possibly bring some relief.

Despite the heat warning in central, Newfoundland's west coast is expected to be the hot spot on Friday.

Foote said temperatures will reach up to 30 C in Corner Brook, with a humidex of 37 in Deer Lake.  But there will be some relief along the coast where it could feel cooler at 25 C, according to Environment Canada.

Foote said showers should cool things down on the south and west coasts tonight, but lows overnight will still be warm at 18 C.

Eastern parts of the island will be hot today too, at 28 C, but the area also doesn't meet warning criteria because temperatures will cool Saturday and drop to 24 degrees as rain and cloud move through the area. 

A woman ducks the top of her head into a pool of water at the base of a fountain. She is wearing a summer dress and is holding her glasses in her hand.
A woman is seen wetting her hair in a fountain at Trafalgar Square in central London on Tuesday, amid a heat wave that has been scorching Europe. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when there is a higher risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Foote said people should drink lots of water and take breaks when working outside. They also say never leave people or pets in hot vehicles. 

By Tuesday, Foote said a cold front will move through the island breaking up the hot temperatures.

Britain earlier this week recorded its highest temperature ever, above 40 C, as a heat wave swept through Europe – melting asphalt, sparking wildfires and killing people. 

This week Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil told CBC News that the province is getting warmer and dryer as average temperatures are two degrees higher than average this summer.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

