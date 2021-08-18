Heat warning in effect for some regions across N.L. through Thursday

Things will be heating up across the province on Wednesday and Thursday. (iStock)

If you've been waiting to head to the beach or lake, the next couple of days may offer peak swimming weather.

A heat warning is in effect for regions across Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday and into Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 31 C.

"It's going to be hot and sticky," cautioned Gander meteorologist Mike Vandenberg.

The heat warning includes most parts of northeastern, central and western Newfoundland and the southeast coast of Labrador.

Vandenberg said the temperatures will increase further inland in eastern areas. With humidity, it could feel like 37 C.

"As you get further west, those temperatures will be a little bit cooler," he said.

Overnight minimum temperatures will be in the high teens.

In an advisory, Environment Canada reminded people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle and reduce heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

The hot weather won't be sticking around for long, however.

The heat will give way to milder temperatures on Friday, before dropping to temperatures in the mid-teens on Saturday.

"It'll feel downright fall-like," Vandenberg said.

