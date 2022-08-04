Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Heat warnings issued for parts of eastern Newfoundland, as more spicy weather hits

Gander, Clarenville, and Bonavista are among the areas getting hot, humid conditions.

Gander, Clarenville, and Bonavista among areas getting hot, humid conditions

CBC News ·
Environment Canada is advising people in parts of eastern Newfoundland to take care in the heat and humidity coming later Thursday and Friday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada has issued another round of heat warnings — this time for a swath of eastern Newfoundland.

The warnings cover the Clarenville, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas, the Bonavista Peninsula and Terra Nova. 

Meteorologists expect daytime temperatures in those areas to reach up to 30 C, but that could feel more like 37 C with the humidex. 

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when high temperatures combined with humid conditions could "pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," said  the national weather forecaster. 

"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The warnings are the latest in what has been a spicy summer in parts of Newfoundland, where hot and dry conditions may be helping fuel forest fires.

Environment Canada says the heat driving these latest warnings should subside by Friday night. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now