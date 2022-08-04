Heat warnings issued for parts of eastern Newfoundland, as more spicy weather hits

Environment Canada has issued another round of heat warnings — this time for a swath of eastern Newfoundland.

The warnings cover the Clarenville, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas, the Bonavista Peninsula and Terra Nova.

Meteorologists expect daytime temperatures in those areas to reach up to 30 C, but that could feel more like 37 C with the humidex.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when high temperatures combined with humid conditions could "pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," said the national weather forecaster.

"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The warnings are the latest in what has been a spicy summer in parts of Newfoundland, where hot and dry conditions may be helping fuel forest fires.

Environment Canada says the heat driving these latest warnings should subside by Friday night.

