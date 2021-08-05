Heat warnings in effect for parts of central Newfoundland through weekend

Parts of central Newfoundland are under a heat warning for Friday and Saturday. (iStock)

If you're looking for a splash of heat as summer begins to stretch its legs, heat warnings are in effect for parts of central Newfoundland over Friday and Saturday with temperatures expected to reach into 30 C.

The humidex value should also reach near 38 C by the afternoon.

Environment Canada is recommending scheduling outdoor activities over the weekend during the coolest parts of the day.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," reads Environment Canada's public alert.

Affected areas include Bay of Exploits, Bonavista North, Gander and vicinity, Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity and Terra Nova which remained at roughly 29 C Thursday evening.

