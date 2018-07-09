From snow to summer: Heat warning issued for central Newfoundland

Summer may have been late arriving in Newfoundland, but it's certainly making itself known this week.

The heat warning for Newfoundland, as of 7 a.m. July 9. (Environment Canada)

A heat warning has been issued for parts of central and northeast Newfoundland, from Green Bay to Bonavista, including Deer Lake, Buchans and Gander.

Environment Canada says people can expect temperatures in the high 20s Monday night into Tuesday.

Environment Canada is reminding people not to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Overnight, people away from the coastline can expect low temperatures to remain in the high teens.

There's also a chance of thundershowers Monday afternoon in the northern parts of Newfoundland, Environment Canada says.

This was June 26 in Gander. (Brian Tremblett/Twitter)

The heat warning for July is a stark contrast to the first official week of summer, when people in parts of the island awoke on June 26 to snow covering their driveways.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labradorRead more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador