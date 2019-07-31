Head-on crash on Route 74 near Victoria sends 3 to hospital

A serious collision near Victoria in Conception Bay North sent three people to hospital and blocked traffic along Route 74 for several hours on Wednesday as emergency crews tended to the scene.

The road reopened at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The RCMP said the people suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries" and were taken to hospital in Carbonear.

What caused the head-on crash is not yet known, say police.

Route 74 crosses the Heart's Content barrens, connecting Victoria and the community of Heart's Content.

