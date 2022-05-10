Skip to Main Content
N.L. family fears 78-year-old waiting too long for heart surgery

Kyla Connors is speaking publicly about the impact the long wait for heart surgery has had on her mother and her family.

Catherine Connors has been waiting for a procedure to replace a defective heart valve since fall 2021

Mark Quinn · CBC News ·

N.L. family left 'anxiously waiting' for mother's heart surgery to happen

10 hours ago
Duration 7:13
Kyla Connors speaks with the CBC's Mark Quinn about the impact the long wait for heart surgery has had on her mother and her family. 7:13

A Torbay woman says the recent postponement of her 78-year-old mother's heart surgery has caused her family profound stress and fear.

Catherine Connors has been waiting for a procedure to replace a failing heart valve. She's one of more than 150 people on a wait list for cardiac surgery in St. John's. She's waiting for a Transcatheter aortic valve implantation.

Eastern Health says surgeons have shortened the list of people waiting for heart procedures in the past few months, down from 200 patients earlier this year.

But Connors's daughter, Kyla, says that's little comfort for her family as they wait. Their fear is that Connors' health will decline before her new appointment on June 2, or it will be postponed again.

