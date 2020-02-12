Heart's Content church turned concert venue: Repurposed, Ep. 1
Once in a state of disrepair and slated for demolition, the old church in Heart's Content now serves as a concert venue. Check out the details in the inaugural episode of our new series, Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby.
Social Sharing
Once in a state of disrepair and slated for demolition, the old church in Heart's Content now serves as a concert venue. Check out the details in the inaugural episode of our new series, Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby. 3:21