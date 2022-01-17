Labrador family says healthcare system is separating loved ones

Angela Hardy with her mother Cheryl Hardy. (Robert Ruby)

In late July 2021, Angela Hardy decided to move back to Wabush to take care of her family after her mother, Cheryl, had to be hospitalized for an infection.

After multiple bouts with the infection over the following weeks, her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in mid-November at the hospital — where she has remained ever since.

"They are going to try to medically discharge her now with basically no options," Angela Hardy told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning Monday.

According to Hardy, her mother will likely be transferred to Happy Valley-Goose Bay or Corner Brook for care — away from Wabush, which Cheryl Hardy has called home for over 51 years.

"So we are dealing with Alzheimer's, Dementia, Seniors' problems, and the fact [is] there is absolutely nothing in Labrador West for them. This isn't just learning about Alzheimer's, it is learning about a system that is so broken," she said.

Angela Hardy celebrating her birthday on October 2021 with both of her parents, Oscar Hardy and Cheryl Hardy. Angela believes that this is likely the last birthday her mother will have any concept of who her daughter was. (Robert Ruby)

The only other option for the Hardy family is to take care of Cheryl in their home in Wabush, which Angela says is not financially viable. Cheryl requires medication for her Alzheimers, which the family can't afford because of a lack of Pharmacare coverage.

Cheryl lost her Pharmacare coverage when the mines in Wabush went bankrupt. Her husband, who worked with the mines in the past, lost his coverage, leading to his dependent losing hers as well.

This isn't just learning about Alzheimer's, it is learning about a system that is so broken. - Angela Hardy

In a statement to the CBC, Labrador Grenfell Health said the region, "like other areas of the province, has an aging population.

"Recognizing the limited options to support healthy aging in the Labrador West area, such as seniors' housing, home care, and supportive living, Labrador-Grenfell Health has been working with community stakeholders to identify ways to best support seniors who live in this part of our region."

NDP MHA of Labrador West believes that the government can play a bigger role in fixing the quality of healthcare in Labrador. (CBC)

CBC News contacted Health Minister John Haggie regarding the state of Healthcare in Labrador, but hasn't received a response as of publishing.

More needs to be done

Jordan Brown, NDP MHA for Labrador West, says government needs to be doing more.

"We can't leave this expectation of…families and stuff being ripped apart because someone can't make money," Brown said.

He was adamant the private sector will not build infrastructure for Seniors if it is not a profitable venture, calling for government to step in and fill a void.

"That's where we seem to be turning, we can't have respect and dignity for our seniors because someone can't make a buck," he said.