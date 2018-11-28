Higher death rates for N.L. heart patients prompts Eastern Health to change medical charts

A year after a national report found heart surgery patients at a St. John's hospital were dying two and three times more than the Canadian average, Eastern Health is changing the way it collects data.

The Cardiac Care Quality Indicators Report completed by the Canadian Institute for Health Information and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society looked into cardiac-related deaths within a month of three different major surgeries

It found patients who had aortic valve replacements at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's died more than three times the Canadian average of 1.3 per cent, bypass patients died more than twice the Canadian average of 1.3 per cent and patients with stents inserted had a death rate slightly above the national average.

At the time the report was released, the data was questioned.

Canadian Cardiovascular Society president Catherine Kells said at the time that the report didn't factor other illnesses heart patients had into account.

The provincial government's reaction was to order an external review into Eastern Health's data collection.

Report not provided

Dr. Guy Fradet, the head of the cardiac-care program at Interior Health in Kelowna, B.C. — a program with similar geographical challenges that scored better in the report — visited the Health Sciences for about a week in April and reviewed hundreds of charts of patients from the previous fiscal year.

He compiled a report and recommendations.

He had no concerns about the care that we provide. - Dr. Sean Connors

Eastern Health says the report is protected under the Patient Safety Act and therefore can't be released but has provided CBC with a copy of the report's recommendations.

"What Dr. Fradet found, he had no concerns about the care that we provide," said Dr. Sean Connors, clinical chief of cardiac care at Eastern Health. "But he did notice that the way that we generate our report cards, or the way that we measure how we do, did have some areas of improvement that we could start to work on."

Why death rates were so high

Connors said the Health Sciences scored poorly partly because it provided poor data and partly because of the health of Newfoundland and Labrador's population.

The people compiling data for Eastern Health work from doctors' charts, deciphering handwriting and differing terminology. They sometimes missed key information that could have changed the categorization of a patient and, therefore, the risk-adjusted statistics, Connors said.

For example, someone young and healthy is expected to make it through heart surgery. Someone 85 years old with poor heart function and diabetes would be at a higher risk of dying.

"So, by statistically capturing all those different features of a patient, they come up with a calculated, or risk-adjusted, outcome," Connors said. "And if you don't calculate all those features, or capture all those in your documentation, you won't get an accurate outcome at the end of the day."

In Canada, he said, heart disease rates increase from west to east.

"And unfortunately, you can't get much further east than us," he said. "It affects more Newfoundlanders than any other disease process. About one in three Newfoundlanders will be affected by heart disease at some point in their life."

People in Newfoundland and Labrador are less healthy, typically, and therefore, the surgeries are more complicated.

Recommendations

Fradet has suggested standardizing things:

Instead of people coding — or inputting information — from departments all over the hospital, have people specialize in areas

. Have doctors use the same type of terminology so there's less confusion when coders are deciphering their notes.



Instead of taking months for coders to get to files, shorten that timeline to 30-45 days.

Fradet recommended creating a standardized form for doctors to use when seeing patients.

Connors says that's now in development and could be implemented within six months.

Standardized forms

"I think what we'd like to see is that we're less and less dependent on handwritten notes and what we scratch in margins," Connors said.

Instead, he'd like to see something electronic, a checklist similar to what a pilot goes through before taking off.

Most important, he wants it to be collaborative — another recommendation made by Fradet.

Connors wants coders, medical records experts, cardiac surgeons and cardiologists to work together to make the final product.

"I don't want to give a solution to our doctors and they say, 'I'm not going to use this.' It only makes sense if you're going to use it.… Because if it's not easier and it's not used, it doesn't make any difference."

Eastern Health says the standardized electronic forms would start out in the cardiology department and then move to other departments in the hospital, helping clear up confusion when inputting data so future reports more accurately reflect the level of care available in the province.

You can't manage what you can't measure. - Dr. Sean Connors

"You can't manage what you can't measure," Connors said, adding that policy and spending decisions are often made based on statistical information.

"I do think that [Canadian Institute for Health Information] is very important. I do think that their job is very important in the future. And I do think that transparency and the public knowing about quality indicators is the new reality and something that I would embrace, but we need to make sure that the data that we provide and that we publish is of the highest possible quality."

