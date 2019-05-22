Health authorities looking locally in effort to improve N.L. hospital food

The words "hospital food" rarely conjure up appealing meals.

But there's a movement afoot in Newfoundland and Labrador's four health authorities to change that, and at the same time boost the province's agriculture sector, by introducing locally grown foods into its institutions.

"In health care, we spend a lot of money on produce. Why not channel it back into our local food system?" said Laora Ryba, Western Health's director of nutrition services.

Western Health recently implemented its pilot project as part of the Farm to Health Care initiative, with three components being carried out at the hospital in Corner Brook.

Its first is to feature locally grown produce in the hospital cafeteria's Wednesday specials, as happened during the strawberry season, when Pasadena berries made their way into parfaits, salads and shortcake.

"Everywhere you looked, you saw red," Ryba said.

"We had a lot of positive feedback. Why wouldn't we?"

We are trying something new in the cafeteria at Western Memorial Regional Hospital, a farm to health food services project! Food services employees picked farm fresh, local strawberries to be featured in recipes this week <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yum?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fresh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fresh</a> <a href="https://t.co/4EwtTlx0Sf">pic.twitter.com/4EwtTlx0Sf</a> —@WesternHealthNL

Eating local, spending local

The province has been criticized for its health-care costs, with Newfoundland and Labrador spending more per capita on health care than every other province, while also leading the country in heart disease and obesity.

In 2018, CBC News reported that the province spent more than $205,000 on hospital and long-term care food services alone.

But among those statistics and wide institutional reach, the non-profit group Food First NL spied an opportunity for change.

It's a slow change. - Kristie Jameson

"We see the potential for them, by making shifts within their procurement, to really make a positive food impact on the food system here in the province," said Kristie Jameson, the organization's executive director.

As conversations have grown as to how to increase the province's woefully small agriculture sector in recent years — with the Liberal government vowing to double the amount of food grown in the province grown to 20 per cent by 2022 — Jameson sees hospital buying power as on way of giving the sector a boost.

Ryba agrees.

"The more that we put back into the system, we'll see more growth and sustainability," she said.

Big institutions, big challenges

Achieving local eating goals is easier said than done, as achieving change within health care is front-loaded with conversations about logistical and bureaucratic challenges.

As its part of the project, Food First NL has been leading those conversations, with farmers, health authorities, and food supply companies to target the best ways to introduce local eating to the institutional food chain.

Laora Ryba of Western Health hopes to be able to spread its pilot project happening in Corner Brook to the rest of the health authority's institutions. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

As one example, Jameson said, "In some situations, there isn't perhaps a full kitchen available within all of the health facilities, so what level of processing is required?"

While Western Health has begun its pilot project — which also includes a cafeteria farm stand where people can purchase local produce to take home, and a hydroponic lettuce growing program — other health authorities in the province are still in the midst of organizing.

"Because it's part of such a massive institution, it's a slow change. And especially in order for it to become a sustained change, it sort of demands that slowness," said Jameson.

Central Health is hoping to use local root vegetables in its Jiggs' dinner offerings at long-term care facilities, while Labrador-Grenfell Health is also still planning how its projects will take shape.

Eastern Health, while still also in Farm to Health Care planning mode, did launch new menus at two facilities in Carbonear this past spring, designed to use more local fruits and vegetables, as well as cod, jam and other items.

