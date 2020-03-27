Man dead after head-on crash near English Harbour East

A man is dead after a head-crash near English Harbour East on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. that two vehicles had collided on Route 211.

The Burin Peninsula RCMP say the man, a 46-year-old resident of English Harbour East, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Terrenceville and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.