Man dead after head-on crash near English Harbour East
Police say emergency responders were called to the site around 5 o'clock Thursday evening on Route 211, and a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the fatal collision happened Thursday around 5 p.m. (David Bell/CBC)

A man is dead after a head-crash near English Harbour East on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. that two vehicles had collided on Route 211. 

The Burin Peninsula RCMP say the man, a 46-year-old resident of English Harbour East, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. 

The driver of the other vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Terrenceville and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

RCMP say the investigation is continuing. 

