Man dead after head-on crash near English Harbour East
A man is dead after a head-crash near English Harbour East on Thursday.
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. that two vehicles had collided on Route 211.
The Burin Peninsula RCMP say the man, a 46-year-old resident of English Harbour East, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 20-year-old woman from Terrenceville and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say the investigation is continuing.