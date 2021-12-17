A is for … ox? How the Latin alphabet is descended from Egyptian hieroglyphs

Canaanite miners used their new alphabet to write on mine walls and to inscribe gifts to Hathor. The text on this statuette, running from upper left to lower right, seems to read 'mt l bʿlt,' meaning 'gift for the lady.' From Althebräische Inschriften vom Sinai by Hubert Grimme, 1923. (Public domain)

A is for ox, B is for house, C is for throw stick.

Doesn't sound familiar? You may not have learned it in elementary school, but this formula goes back to the earliest history of the Latin alphabet and its origins in ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Of all the world's writing systems, hieroglyphs may be among the most mysterious to those of us who speak and read English and French. The vipers, vultures, baskets and bread loaves that parade across tomb walls in the Nile Valley bear little resemblance, at first glance, to the matter-of-fact Arial font that lines the average website.

Yet the Latin alphabet is a direct descendent of those dynamic inscriptions.

The written word, so indispensable to modern society, is easy to take for granted, but writing was a late development in the history of human language. Our ancestors spoke and signed for hundreds of thousands — possibly tens of millions — of years before they devised a technology for representing language in art.

Writing was invented in two different places around the same time 5,500 years ago: Mesopotamia (the region of modern-day Iraq) and Egypt. It was later reinvented, independently, in China and Mesoamerica.

These early scripts weren't alphabets, but they weren't simple picture-writing, either. All Egyptian hieroglyphs, for instance, were images of objects and animals in the real world, but they didn't always represent those objects directly.

A drawing of a reed could mean "reed," but, since the Egyptian word for reed was ỉ, it could also stand for the sound ỉ in other words. The writing system operated on the same principle as a rebus puzzle, in which you might use a picture of a bumblebee as a substitute for the verb "be" because they sound the same.

Other hieroglyphs represented strings of sounds. A goose could stand for the word "goose" gb, the sound gb, or — followed by a glyph of a seated god — the name of the earth-god Geb.

This combination of direct representation, sound-substitution, and the occasional extra sign for clarification enabled hieroglyphs to represent the entire Egyptian language. Because each symbol could have several different meanings, though, hieroglyphs were a very challenging writing system to read, and it took years of dedicated study to master the system.

Enter the Canaanites

People from Canaan — modern-day Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan — often travelled to wealthy, neighbouring Egypt to seek their fortunes. Canaanites worked across Egypt in a variety of occupations and even made their way to a remote, windswept plateau in the Sinai desert called Serabit el-Khadim.

Serabit el-Khadim was studded with rich turquoise deposits, and a small number of Canaanites were employed there alongside Egyptians. Whether they were miners, guides, or traders picking up gemstones for transport, they would have marvelled at the colourful, lifelike hieroglyphs carved into the walls of the temple to Hathor, goddess of turquoise, above the mining camps.

Hathor was one of the most important goddesses of the Egyptian pantheon. Among her many jurisdictions, she presided over the gemstone turquoise, which is why she was worshipped at this temple in the mining settlement of Serabit el-Khadim. David Roberts, 1839. (Public domain)

Over 3,500 years ago, a few of them seem to have had the idea to adapt the writing system to their own language, and the way they repurposed hieroglyphs was inspired.

Taking the ox-head glyph, for instance, they decided it would represent the first letter of the word for ox in their language, ʾalef. So, the ox head became ʾ, a sound made in the throat that we don't have in English.

Next, they took the hieroglyph that looked like a house, which in Canaanite was called bayit, and designated it as the sound b. They continued until they had 27 letters — enough to represent all the consonants in their language.

This new type of writing that matched symbols to single sounds, instead of whole words or groups of sounds, was eventually named after the first two letters in the system: ʾalef-bayit, or alphabet.

Incredibly, the people who invented the world's first alphabet may very well have been illiterate. Their inscriptions didn't follow the format of Egyptian writing, nor did they import any sounds or meanings from the earlier writing system as they likely would have done if they had learned hieroglyphs first.

Instead, they reimagined the glyphs in their own way and created something entirely new.

This small sphinx, which was also found at Hathor’s temple at Serabit el-Khadim, is often compared to the Rosetta stone because its bilingual inscriptions have helped us to better understand proto-Sinaitic. Carved into its shoulder are Egyptian hieroglyphs reading 'beloved of Hathor, mistress of turquoise,' while, on the base below, an alphabetic inscription reads 'mʾh bʿlt' — beloved of the lady.' (Copyright the Trustees of the British Museum.)

The alphabet was exported from Egypt back to Canaan, where it was adopted by the Phoenicians, seafaring traders who carried it around the Mediterranean.

Sometime around 750 BC, ancient Greeks learned the alphabet from the Phoenicians and added one last innovation: vowels. To do it, they simply took letters representing consonants that didn't exist in Greek and reassigned them to vowel sounds.

This development paved the way for the Latin alphabet used today, which was created by the Romans based on the example of Greek.

Over time, what had started out as drawings of animals, objects, and tiny people was simplified into abstract lines that could be jotted down easily. The waves of the ocean became the crests of the letter M, the slithering body of a snake resolved into the twisting letter N, and the bend of an elbow was preserved only as the curve of the letter J.

Some letters were rotated, so that today the ox horns of the letter A point downward instead of upward and the hands of a man held up in praise reach sideways as the arms of the letter E.

With a small number of symbols that can represent an unlimited number of words, alphabetic writing caught on around the world, and nearly all modern alphabets, from Arabic to Devanagari, Thai to Cyrillic, are descended from proto-Sinaitic.

So next time you use the Latin alphabet in writing an e-mail, scrolling through your newsfeed, or settling down with a book, take a moment to appreciate that you owe it all to an ancient innovation in the Egyptian desert that made reading and writing more accessible than ever before.