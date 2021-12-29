From Nalujuit to the Yule Cat, here's a look at the monsters of the holiday season

Make sure you’ve swept your floors before the Schnabelperchten come calling, or you’ll never sweep again. (schneeengel/CC BY-NC 2.0)

On Christmas Eve, millions of children drift off to sleep with full confidence that they will be visited in the night by a jolly old elf. Christmas creatures in many cultures, though, are not so benevolent.

In Austria, Schnabelperchten disembowel the untidy, the Icelandic Yule Cat devours the underdressed, and right here at home, the Nalujuit of Labrador come in off the sea ice to kidnap the unwary.

Theoretically, even Santa Claus has a dark side, doling out lumps of coal instead of toys as punishment.

In some parts of the world, Santa has outsourced the dirty work of disciplining wayward children to sinister assistants.

You may have heard of the Krampus, a devilish figure with horns and a long, pointed tongue, who accompanies Saint Nicholas from house to house in the Alps on the night of December 5. While Saint Nick rewards good children with sweets and small gifts, Krampus beats naughty ones with a birch switch.

The French Père Fouettard, otherwise known as Father Flogger, resembles Father Christmas, with his warm robes and long beard, but unlike his companion he carries a whip that he uses to mete out spankings.

In Haiti, while Tonton Noël, or Uncle Christmas, leaves gifts for well-behaved children, Tonton Macoute — Uncle Gunnysack — snatches misbehaving ones from their beds, stuffs them in his bag, and steals them away forever. Haiti's secret police, founded in 1959, were nicknamed the Tonton Macoutes because they, too, had the power to make people disappear.

Other Yuletide monsters work alone, appearing at various times over the holiday season to terrorize their communities.

The Yule Cat

Fail to dress up for Christmas in Iceland, and you might find yourself a real fashion victim. On Christmas Eve, the Jólakötturinn, or Yule Cat, prowls the small island nation, on the hunt for people wearing old clothes.

The pet of the ogress Grýla, he's no ordinary housecat. The Yule Cat is humongous, with glowing eyes and whiskers sharp as needles. If you should meet him in the dark, the only way to save yourself from being eaten is to show him the new clothes you were given for Christmas.

The legend of the Yule Cat may have arisen as a way to encourage farm labourers to finish chores like sheep shearing and animal slaughter by Yuletide so there would be enough supplies to make fresh winter clothes for everyone. Later, parents started using the cat to frighten children into working hard during the year to be guaranteed a gift of new clothing at Christmastime.

Mari Lwyd

In Wales, it's a gruesome horse rather than a gigantic cat that stalks the long midwinter nights. There's no need to hide from this creature, though: to defeat it, you'll just need to best it in an impromptu poetry slam.

Chatting in the glow of the firelight over the 12 days of Christmas, a family might be interrupted by the tap-tap-tapping of bones at the windowpane. Outside, they'll find an imposing figure — tall and thin, with a horse skull for a head.

The Mari Lwyd costume is made by affixing a skull to a pole, decorating it with bottle caps, ribbons, and other near-to-hand ornamentation, then shrouding both the pole and the puppeteer in a large, white sheet. (Llywelyn2000/CC BY-SA 3.0.)

This fantastical beast, the Mari Lwyd, challenges the household's occupants to a battle of wits and words, singing bawdy rhymes that must be matched by the residents.

If the homeowners are the first to falter, they must reward the horse (and its puppeteer) by inviting it in for a drink.

Schnabelperchten

The Schnabelperchten of Salzburg, Austria, are another type of holiday house visitor. Unlike the Mari Lwyd, they're not gifted with words, instead making quiet, bird-like sounds like "ga ga ga."

On the twelfth night of Christmas, Jan. 5, they roam the streets like errant housekeepers carrying brooms, baskets, scissors, and thread. Going from house to house, they peer about with eyeless faces, checking for dust and grime.

With their wide, white beaks and apron-topped skirts, they may not look intimidating, but heaven help the homeowner who hasn't kept their house clean. The Schnabelperchten will slit the person's belly open with their scissors, stuff the rubbish inside, and sew the wound back up again.

Nalujuit

The Inuit of Nunatsiavut can also expect some frightening visitors to cap off the Christmas season. On Jan. 6, known in the region as Nalujuk Night, fur-clad creatures with monstrous faces come in off the sea ice and invade the coastal towns of northern Labrador.

Armed with sticks, harpoons, or chains, these Nalujuit (plural of Nalujuk) chase after any children they spot. Get caught by a Nalujuk, and you'll have to sing for your freedom — the Inuktitut Christmas song Sorutsit Kaititse ("O Come, Little Children") is a popular choice.

The Nalujuit in Happy Valley-Goose Bay carried foam weapons to tap the children with if they didn't sing once caught. (Katie Breen/CBC)

In some communities, the Nalujuit make house calls, asking children whether they've behaved themselves over the past year and doling out gifts to those who have. Here, too, the Nalujuit demand a song or two before they can be persuaded to return to the ice for another year.

This terrifying menagerie may seem at odds with the joy of the Christmas season, but each monster only adds to the merriment.

After all, it can be fun to be frightened. When we know, in our heart of hearts, that we're actually safe, we can enjoy the rush of adrenaline from a good scare, a phenomenon called hedonic reversal.

With their fearsome faces and threats of violence, Christmas beasts also enforce virtues like diligence and cleanliness, complimenting other seasonal lessons about charity and goodwill.

Perhaps most importantly, the monsters of Christmas promote community togetherness on those long winter nights when many of us might otherwise retreat into our warm houses, alone. In disguise as otherworldly creatures, we come together to fulfill that most human of longings: our need for companionship.

