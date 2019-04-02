Haunted houses bring Halloween horror and big crowds to Mount Pearl
It used to be such a lovely city. But this spooky season, Mount Pearl has been taken over by killer clowns, towering terrors, and smoke-belching specters. And the kids are loving it.
Throughout the city, spectacularly decorated haunted houses are popping up, each seemingly trying to out-do the last.
On Lasalle Drive, Holden Street, Whitely Street and others, zombie-like hordes of onlookers can be found wandering the streets each night taking in the terrors, snapping selfies, and dropping off donations for the food bank.
Buckle up and take a tour of the city's most horrifying homes in the video player above — But beware…for some who venture into Mount Pearl…never return!
