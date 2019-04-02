Haunted houses bring Halloween horror and big crowds to Mount Pearl

If you think your neighbors go all out for Halloween, then you haven't been to Mount Pearl. Buckle up and take a tour of the most spooktacular haunted houses in the city...if you dare.

It used to be such a lovely city. But this spooky season, Mount Pearl has been taken over by killer clowns, towering terrors, and smoke-belching spectres.

And the kids are loving it.

Throughout the city, spectacularly decorated haunted houses are popping up, each seemingly trying to out-do the last.

On Lasalle Drive, Holden Street, Whitely Street and others, zombie-like hordes of onlookers can be found wandering the streets each night taking in the terrors, snapping selfies, and dropping off donations for the food bank.

Buckle up and take a tour of the city's most horrifying homes in the video player above — But beware…for some who venture into Mount Pearl…never return!