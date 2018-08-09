Search underway for missing berry picker near Colinet

Searchers are trying to find a missing 67-year-old man who was berry picking along a dirt road between two small communities in St. Mary's Bay.

The Whitbourne RCMP received a missing persons report for Harvey Rowe of Broad Cove around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Rowe was last berry picking between Markland and Colinet.

Police officers from Placentia and Whitbourne have been joined by a police dog and ground search and rescue members with the Avalon North Wolverines.

A helicopter has also been employed in the search.

Rowe is described as 5'7" and 130 pounds, wearing dark-coloured ball cap, pants, jacket and sneakers.

