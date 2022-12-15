Artists' mural promises to give a splash of colour to St. John's road

The long stretch of the grey concrete wall along Harvey Road in St. John's is set to get a makeover by local artists Molly Margaret and Lily Taylor, who plan to bring the space to life by prominently featuring Newfoundland and Labrador's landscapes and communities.

The pair were selected to create a mural to mark the provincial Come Home Year 2022.

"We're really excited for this project. I think it's going to be so great. That wall deserves some art. We both walk by that so much and have for years," said Margaret.

"So it's so exciting that there's going to be some colour and some vibrancy in that part of the community."

Margaret and Taylor's planwas the winning design submitted after a request for proposals from the City of St. John's for a public art project to mark Come Home Year. On Thursday morning at The Rooms, the city made the details public.

Artists Lily Taylor, left, and Molly Margaret have been chosen to create a new mural on Harvey Road in St. John's. (Submitted by Molly Margaret)

The city and the provincial government will split the cost — $24,500 is coming from the government's Come Home Year budget, and the city is putting in about $19,500.

Kate Wolforth, director of museums and galleries for The Rooms, sat on the jury that selected the mural.

She said it was a difficult decision but they chose Margaret and Taylor's proposal based on its "colourfulness, playfulness and the inclusivity."

"As The Rooms, we wanted to make sure it reflected the heritage but also the contemporary aspects of our contemporary society," she said.

Digital mural

The city says both artists are taking "a digital approach to the creation of the mural," which will be adhered to aluminum panels and then mounted on the wall in the spring.

The design features provincial flora and fauna, set pieces from rural outport communities and downtown St. John's, as well as mountains and the ocean. They'll also showcase Newfoundland and Labrador's vibrancy, including newcomers to the province, said Margaret.

The pair are dividing the concrete canvas, with Taylor working on the left-hand side and Margaret on the right, meeting in the middle section. Taylor said each of them will add elements from the other's work on the opposing sides to give the composition a cohesive feel.

She said the left side of the mural is set at night and will feature natural scenes that will include marshy areas, winding highways, mountains and a beach.

Another panel from the proposed mural. (Submitted by Molly Margaret)

On the right-hand side, the mural will feature daytime scenes, said Margaret, starting with a dockyard with fishermen at work, then a cityscape of downtown St. John's with lots of people, and shift to more rural community scenes.

Taylor said it was important that their design highlight the province's scenery.

"What we really wanted to showcase was the aesthetic beauty of the natural landscape and then also we wanted to showcase this vibrant current city that we live in," she said.

It's probably the most complicated project they've ever worked on together, Taylor explained, so they had to find a way to feel they were contributing evenly; the landscapes and characters are a reflection of both their styles and artistic voices.

Margaret said the work's format is challenging, as the concrete wall they're working with is between four to five feet high and 250 feet long.

"We're working with a canvas we've never worked with, so creating a composition and a design and an idea really had to coincide with that scale. Because you want to create something fun but it also has to work with the wraparound wall that goes with it," she said.

The mural will feature plenty of people, say the artists. (Submitted by Molly Margaret)

Working with unusual dimensions has also made them consider how the viewer will experience the artwork.

"When we were looking at the space on Harvey Road, we realized most of the mural is only going to be seen in those more specific sections," said Taylor.

"It's a curving wall and people who are walking or driving past aren't necessarily going to see the nighttime and daytime all at the same time. We wanted something that would travel with the eye and travel with the viewer across."

When their design is finished, it will be printed on panels that will be stored until the spring, when it will be affixed to the wall, said Margaret.

