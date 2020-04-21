Face masks present extra challenge for the hard of hearing in an already stressful time

Many people who are hard of hearing find it hard to understand what medical professionals are saying when they're wearing masks. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

As more people wear masks to prevent transmission of the coronavirus, it creates a challenge for people who are hard of hearing, like expectant mother Erika Breen-Hearn.

Breen-Hearn, who wears hearing aids in both ears, is 37 weeks pregnant and is scheduled to have her baby April 30.

"I rely heavily on lip-reading, and also facial cues," said Breen-Hearn.

When people wear masks, she said, it makes it harder for her to understand what they're saying.

"When someone has something over their mouth, I can't lip-read. I can't get those facial cues that would help me fill in the blanks of what I'm otherwise missing," she said.

Breen-Hearn said she's feeling a heightened level of concern at doctors' appointments for her high-risk pregnancy.

"I go in now and my blood pressure is really high because I am that nervous about everything," she said.

"I'm also not allowed to have a support person. For labour and delivery I can, but when I go for regular appointments, I'm not able to," she said.

Erika Breen-Hearn, who is hard of hearing, says when someone wears a face mask she can't read their lips or pick up on facial cues to interpret what they're saying. (CBC/Bruce Tilley)

In a news release from earlier this month, Eastern Health said only children, people who need physical assistance, or people with cognitive impairment could have a support person at urgent and emergency appointments.

However, in an email to CBC News, Eastern Health changed its tune, and said people who are hard of hearing can have a support person at the hospital.

"It would make a huge difference," said Breen-Hearn.

She also said face masks with a clear section or window would help her lip-read when it's time to have her baby. But with a shortage of protective equipment for health professionals, Breen-Hearn acknowledges that might not be an option.

Leon Mills says most people don't realize the frustration that a hard of hearing person lives with. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Challenging and stressful

Leon Mills, executive director of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association in N.L., says many people who are hard of hearing already felt socially isolated due to their communication challenges, even before the pandemic began.

"In this kind of environment now, that's even compounded more so. And I think that's causing people more stress than usual, mental health problems and things like that," he said.

Mills said doctors' offices can be a challenge for hard of hearing people at the best of times.

"If you put a mask on all of a sudden, now the doctor's voice, or the nurse's voice, is really muffled. So for a lot of people that presents a real challenge," he said. "You just don't understand what they're saying. So yes, it can be pretty challenging and stressful."

Mills says hearing-impaired people will have to rely on note-taking, apps, or FM systems that amplify sound in noisy environments to communicate at appointments until the pandemic is over.

Mills said the pandemic is a challenging time for anyone with a disability.

He said some people with hearing impairment are "locked in their own homes" due to difficulty communicating.

"They're particularly challenged at this point in time," said Mills.

Mills said while their office is closed, staff are working from home, and anyone who is struggling with hearing impairment can text or call their helpline.