Small craft harbours throughout eastern N.L. assess damage in the wake of January blizzard

The blizzard that rocked parts of Newfoundland's east coast in January brought with it more than just snow.

The hurricane-force winds caused for exceptionally rough seas along the coast the island. In its wake the storm and resulting storm surge caused thousands in damages to coastal communities, vessels, municipal docks, wharfs and even roads — and the total is still being added up.

"The maximum significant wave height that was measured off St. John's was 8.7 metres, and that occurred on Jan. 18 at approximately 8:30 in the morning," Bill Goulding, regional director of small craft harbours with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

"The wave heights near midnight when [it was] high tide were measured at 8.2 metres, and that's when we think most of the damaging storm surge occurred."

The storm surge during the blizzard was measured at over one metre, meaning the level the ocean's tide would rise to over what's normally predicted.

A leveled dock in Ship Cove as a result of the storm surge from a blizzard in January. (Small Craft Harbours and Fisheries Management/Submitted)

Now that people are getting back to work on the water, they are working closely with harbour authorities in eastern Newfoundland to try to identify all damage done and put a cost estimate on what it'll take to repair.

The most common damage reported so far is the dislocation of floating docks and ramps in areas such as Bonavista, Hant's Harbour, Lumsden, Old Perlican, Port de Grave and Winterton.

"Where the sea level was able to get to areas where it doesn't normally get to, you end up with some of the wharfs being submerged that otherwise wouldn't be and other coastal erosion occurring," Goulding said.

Other places such as St. Philip's, Grate's Cove, Heart's Desire, and Ship Cove have suffered wharf damage. The harbour authority office in Musgrave Harbour, electrical damage in Tickle Cove and asphalt washout in Summerville have also been accounted for so far.

"It's a little premature to put a cost estimate on it, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if it's not in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the damage to small craft harbours infrastructure," Goulding said, adding that most of the damage has been suffered in and around Conception Bay.

A dock in King's Cove will need repairs as damage continues to be assessed throughout eastern Newfoundland. (Small Craft Harbours and Fisheries Management/Submitted)

Goulding said there were at least two reports of vessels that had sank as a result of the blizzard — one in Marystown, another in Cupids.

As the weather begins to taper off and work begins to return to normal in the affected communities, Goulding said now is the time to make sure the province gets ahead of the next push of rough weather.

"To see the ocean rise to levels that very, very rarely, or ever in anyone's lifetime have reached, gives one pause," Goulding said.

"We have to be making sure that our coastal infrastructure is stronger than it's ever been if it's going to be able to withstand all these severe environmental conditions that we're seeing today."

