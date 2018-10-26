'I cried immediately': Harbour Main couple latest from N.L. to win Set for Life

Gerard and Kim Murray of Harbour Main collected one of Atlantic Lottery's big prizes. (Submitted)

A new truck, a trip somewhere warm, home renovations and helping out the family are at the top of the list for Gerard and Kim Murray of Harbour Main after winning Atlantic Lottery's Set for Life grand prize.

"We've already been out looking and picked out the one he wanted," Kim Murray said.

Gerard picked up a Set for Life ticket on his way to work on Monday, and scratched it just before he started his shift.

"I couldn't believe it, so I passed it over to my buddy because he had glasses on, and he said, 'Yeah, you won Set for Life,'" Gerard said.

Keeping calm and collected after realizing his life had just changed, Gerard simply put the winning ticket in his lunchbag, unsigned, and tried to call his wife to tell her the good news. He couldn't get through at first, and asked his sister to make the call.

"I cried immediately, and I never believed it until I seen his face," Kim said.

The top prize for Set for Life is one of two options; $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum of $675,000. The Murrays are going with the lump sum.

Moorland Ultramar in Whitbourne sold the winning ticket. The business will receive a one per cent seller's prize.

Gerard says he's now semi-retired. Kim added things are going to be a lot easier on them now.

"I guess now we don't even have to stop to think about it. Now if we want to take a trip, we can," she said.

The win marks the fifth Set for Life top prize awarded by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018.

