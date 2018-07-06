Skip to Main Content
Harbour Grace fire caused by cooking accident, police say
New

Police have confirmed that a Thursday fire at a historic building was accidental.

Pets perished in the fire at the former Ridley Offices, but resident escaped unhurt

CBC News ·
Firefighters spent two hours at the historic property Thursday, saying the fire spread from the kitchen to the second floor and attic. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Fire that damaged a historic building in Harbour Grace Thursday was caused by a cooking accident, police say.

The fire damaged the former Ridley Offices, a building that dates back to the 1830s, and is now a home. A woman living there escaped unhurt, but some cats perished.

Firefighters described the blaze as "stubborn." It spread from the kitchen to parts of the second floor and attic, according to the assistant fire chief Dave Earle.

The owner of the house was in Ontario at the time, but the home was occupied, Earle said.

The town has tried to buy the Ridley property, but the owner has refused offers.

