Harbour Grace fire caused by cooking accident, police say

Fire that damaged a historic building in Harbour Grace Thursday was caused by a cooking accident, police say.

The fire damaged the former Ridley Offices, a building that dates back to the 1830s, and is now a home. A woman living there escaped unhurt, but some cats perished.

Firefighters described the blaze as "stubborn." It spread from the kitchen to parts of the second floor and attic, according to the assistant fire chief Dave Earle.

The owner of the house was in Ontario at the time, but the home was occupied, Earle said.

The town has tried to buy the Ridley property, but the owner has refused offers.