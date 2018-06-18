Whale freed after becoming stuck in shallow water in Harbour Grace

A whale that got stranded in Harbour Grace on Monday morning has been freed.

The whale had become stuck in shallow water early Monday morning, but by noon responders said the whale had freed itself.

Crews were on scene through the morning, trying to pry the whale loose by using oars.

The whale had been stuck next to the S.S. Kyle, which is grounded in the harbour.

The small whale presented a traffic concern, as drivers were slowing down along Route 70 to look at it. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The Whale Rescue and Strandings Groups and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were contacted about the whale.

Snow added that the stuck whale was a safety concern for the fire department, since traffic had been slowing down along Route 70 to look at it.

