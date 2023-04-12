Death of man found in burned-out vehicle in Harbour Grace is a homicide, say police

Cpl. Jolene Garland answers questions from reporters about a body found in a burned-out vehicle in a wooded area last week.

The RCMP say they're treating the death of a man found inside a burned-out vehicle near Harbour Grace earlier this month as a homicide.

Police found the man's remains inside the vehicle on April 11, in a wooded area near Glover Road in Harbour Grace. RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland told reporters Monday police believe the vehicle and the man's body could have been there for up to two days before someone discovered it.

The road is located just off the highway, opposite the Danny Cleary Harbour Grace Community Centre. It winds through the forest and alongside ponds for several kilometres, eventually leading to a handful of cabins.

Garland wouldn't say how the man was killed, but did say police haven't arrested anyone. Garland also wouldn't share the man's identity — which was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner — any details about who owned the vehicle, whether the man was killed before the vehicle was burned, or where he had lived.

"Obviously a homicide is a very big concern to, you know, the community at large. And certainly those that would live in and around the Harbour Grace area," Garland told reporters Monday.

"The public needs to rest assured that we are certainly doing all that we can do to make sure that they are safe and to also solve this crime."

The investigation is being led by the RCMP's major crimes unit, along with aid from forensic teams, police dogs, federal support groups and multiple RCMP detachments in Newfoundland, said Garland.

Residents of the area can expect an increased police presence in the Harbour Grace area as the investigation continues.