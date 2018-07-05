Fire hits historic building in Harbour Grace

Ridley Offices, a stone building built in 1838, is in flames in Harbour Grace.

Locals say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and prompted a huge response from local firefighters.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the building, say people from nearby businesses.

The building was home to businessman Thomas Ridley, a controversial figure, and one of the biggest merchants in Newfoundland and Labrador throughout the 1800s.

The Ridley Offices in Harbour Grace were built in 1838. (CBC)

More recently, it has been at the centre of a debate between its owner, Rhonda Parsons, and the Town of Harbour Grace.

After acquiring the building in 2005, Parsons began using it as her house.

She declined several offers from the town to purchase it, worried the town would tear it down to expand the nearby Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises shipyard.

According to the local newspaper, the Compass, Harbour Grace sought provincial government approval to expropriate the land, but later backed off.