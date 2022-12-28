Family of 3 displaced after fire in Harbour Grace, Red Cross says

The Canadian Red Cross is helping a family of three with food and clothing after fire damaged their home Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A residential fire in Harbour Grace on Tuesday evening displaced a family of three, says the Canadian Red Cross.

The organization said a couple and their three-year-old son are staying with relatives and are being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like food and clothing.

The Red Cross said the fire occurred in one side of a duplex on Harvey Street.

Residents of the other half of the duplex were not affected, the organization said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador