Family of 3 displaced after fire in Harbour Grace, Red Cross says
A residential fire in Harbour Grace on Tuesday evening displaced a family of three, says the Canadian Red Cross.
Fire occurred on Harvey Street
The organization said a couple and their three-year-old son are staying with relatives and are being helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like food and clothing.
The Red Cross said the fire occurred in one side of a duplex on Harvey Street.
Residents of the other half of the duplex were not affected, the organization said.