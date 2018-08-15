Fire at Harbour Grace home undergoing renovations causes extensive damage

A single-storey home in Harbour Grace was extensively damaged in an early morning fire.

The Harbour Grace Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Lady Lake Drive at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday by a neighbour who saw smoke coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread, and flames were billowing from the roof.

Fire Chief Jim Barnes says no one was living in the home at the time and no one was injured.

"This house has undergone renovations from different additions over the years, so it did make tracking down the fire and looking for extensions quite difficult," Barnes told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

There were 23 firefighters who responded to the fire on Lady Lake Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Submitted by Jim Barnes)

"Fire did travel through the roof into a new extension that was built on, so we did have to do a bit of work and overhaul, trying to ensure that all the extension was found."

Newfoundland Power crews arrived to cut off the power to the home.

The fire department cleared the scene later Wednesday morning, Barnes said, and turned it over to the RCMP to investigate.

He said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. .

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador