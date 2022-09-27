RCMP investigating death of man who went overboard outside St. John's harbour

The RCMP are investigating the death of a man who went overboard outside St. John's harbour from a pilot boat early Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report of a man overboard around 12:30 a.m. NT.

The RCMP, which has jurisdiction in Canadian territorial waters, has taken over the investigation and is working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Occupational Health and Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The RCMP released few details Tuesday afternoon, apart from noting the man was 61 years old.

A press release from a Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said the Maritime Search and Rescue Sub-centre in St. John's sent a coast guard rescue craft and other vessels in the area to the scene, around 3½ kilometres outside the Narrows, and arranged an ambulance.

According to the coast guard, the MV Virginia Ann recovered the man from the water and took him to emergency medical services on shore.

Neither police nor the Coast Guard provided information on the cause of death.

