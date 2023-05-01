Crisis averted in Harbour Breton, as forest fire comes within metres of houses

This photo, captured on Sunday afternoon by resident Karen Osbourne, shows the fire in the trees behind several houses on the north side of Harbour Breton. (Karen Osbourne/Facebook)

Volunteer fire departments on Newfoundland's south coast pulled together Sunday to fight a forest fire in Harbour Breton, which came dangerously close to the homes of 300 residents.

Mayor Lloyd Blake said the situation kicked off around 4 p.m., when a grass fire on the scenic town's north side spread to the forest.

Blake was outside having a barbecue when he heard the sirens.

"Like any small town, when you hear sirens you immediately wonder where they're going," Blake said.

He peeked around the corner of his house and saw smoke billowing from the hills on the north side of the community.

An evacuation plan was put into action, with 300 residents being moved to stay with relatives, at local hotels or at the Lion's Club. Eighteen of the town's volunteer firefighters went to work lugging hoses up the north side hills by hand.

The town called on the province's Fire and Emergency Services division for help, and was initially told a water bomber was being deployed to the area. However, Blake said they were told the water was too cold this time of year for the bomber to collect. With dusk looming, it was also too late to deploy the province's helicopters, which can collect and dump water.

The Harbour Breton fire department put out the call for help, and got volunteers come from departments in Hermitage, Conne River, St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove, St. Alban's and Milltown. In total, they had about 30 extra firefighters before night's end.

Together, they were able to douse the flames and get residents back in their homes by 11 p.m.

Blake said the flames came within 50 feet of some people's houses. He said the at-risk homes were mostly owned by elderly people in the town, who were concerned they could have lost everything.

"Luckily, Mother Nature was on our side yesterday and we didn't have any wind," the mayor said.

Harbour Breton was also fortunate to have its dedicated volunteer firefighters — who stayed throughout the night watching for flare-ups.

"We can't express enough gratitude to our firefighters," Blake said.

May marks beginning of fire season

The fire in Harbour Breton came just a few hours before the official start of forest fire season in Newfoundland, which runs every year from May 1 to Sept. 30 on the island, and May 15 to Sept. 30 in Labrador.

The provincial government sent out a reminder on Friday that a burn permit is required to burn vegetation, wood or paper products during the season.

Last year saw 103 fires, burning a total area of 23,886 hectares of forest. The largest was a conglomerate of three fires in central Newfoundland that joined together and torched 22,647 hectares.

The province is hoping to avoid a fire like that in the 2023 season.

