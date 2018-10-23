Official House of Assembly harassment scandal findings coming today

The House of Assembly is opening ahead of schedule today to table official reports into harassment allegations that exposed political turmoil in April.

Some of the work done by the Commissioner of Legislative Standards has already been leaked, but all reports, in their entirety, will be made public Tuesday.

Leaked info

Dale Kirby released the findings in his case involving Liberal MHA Pam Parsons Friday. He's mostly been cleared of wrongdoing except for one instance where — over a joint — he told Parsons he loved her, that she was beautiful and to stop being so vocal.

Eddie Joyce, the other former Liberal MHA accused of bullying and harassment, has turned down CBC's interview requests. Other media report he's also mostly been cleared of allegations against him.

Ches Crosbie is the leader of the Progressive Conservatives. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"[The reports were] leaked for personal and political reasons, in violation of due process," Progressive Conservative leader Ches Crosbie said Monday ahead of the official release of the Commissioner's findings.

"Process exists to protect people — particularly complainants — and that has not happened in this case."

In August, Legislative Standards Commissioner Bruce Chaulk, rejected Liberal MHA Colin Holloway's position that he was bullied, intimidated and harassed by Kirby and Joyce.

How Tuesday will work

Both opposition leaders say the situation speaks to disfunction in the Liberal Party. They'll be pushing to get time to review the reports before debate starts.

"We can reject those recommendations. We can accept them. We can modify them. We're acting in a judicial capacity sitting in judgment on the behaviour or misbehaviour of members, so we need time to do that right," Crosbie said.

Gerry Rogers is the leader of the provincial NDP. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"There's no way we can begin to debate reports that will only be tabled [Tuesday]," NDP leader Gerry Rogers added.

The House of Assembly is supposed to reopen at 1:30 p.m. for one session ahead of its regular fall sitting scheduled to start Nov 5.

The investigation

Complainants questioned the Legislative Standards Commission process in May when it was first announced.

At the time, Liberal MHA Sherry Gambin Walsh told CBC her understanding was that the process "historically only dealt with financial issues, never with harassment or bullying."

Bruce Chaulk is the Commissioner of Legislative Standards. (CBC)

Progressive Conservative MHA Tracey Perry, another complainant, wanted the premier go another route, independent of government.

Commissioner Chaulk, at the time, acknowledged he wasn't a harassment investigator but said he would bring in people with experience.

"For those who have lodged complaints, I hope that this process gives them a sense of justice," Rogers said Monday.

"I just don't know that it will."