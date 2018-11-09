Judge finds harasser's sentence 'inadequate,' but these lawyers explain its power

Two defence lawyers say joint submissions hold a lot of power within the criminal justice system, after a Corner Brook judge said that without one in a recent case, he would have given a man guilty of harassing his ex-partner a harsher sentence than that submitted by the Crown and defence.

In his Sept. 20 decision, Judge Wayne Gorman said he'd like to give the man jail time, calling the Crown and defence's joint request for two years of probation "woefully inadequate." But Gorman also said he would respect the request, since he effectively had no other option.

"I do not have the authority to reject the joint submission presented," he wrote.

A joint submission for sentencing is presented to a judge when an accused admits guilt and the Crown and defence present a sentence both sides agree will work for the facts in the case.

How can a judge be bound by a deal made between two lawyers in his court?

St. John's criminal defence lawyers Mark Gruchy, who works in private practice, and Karen Rehner, who is with the special defence unit of the Newfoundland and Labrador Legal Aid Commission, said it has to do with how joint submissions are treated within the criminal justice system.

Joint submissions 'efficient'

"Judges have the discretion to depart from the joint submission, but they can only do so in extremely clear circumstances," as per a recent decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, explained Gruchy.

The sense of fairness here is that a case that may have resulted in an acquittal has resulted in a guilty plea and a conviction. - Karen Rehner

"The judge would have to conclude that it would be a 'perceived breakdown' in the proper functioning of the criminal justice system to depart from the submission," he said on Wednesday.

Gorman acknowledged the Supreme Court case in his decision, writing that it "severely limited, if not eliminated" a judge's ability to deviate from a joint submission.

Rehner said part of the reason joint submissions are given so much importance is because of what they accomplish.

"There's a lot of pressure on all of the players in the court to make sure things are moving in a quick and efficient manner," she told CBC Radio One's On the Go.

"And joint submissions certainly do do a lot to make sure that our justice system works efficiently."

Better than an acquittal

To the public, the sentence in the Corner Brook case might not look fair, as the victim has left the province due to her harasser's behaviour and he will not serve any jail time for it.

But both Rehner and Gruchy noted the Crown lawyer said there were some difficulties with their case and they were not confident they could secure a conviction, as there were concerns about the difficulty of proving the offence had been committed.

Gruchy said that's an indication the Crown's case might not have been strong enough to ensure a conviction at trial.

"So the sense of fairness here is that a case that may have resulted in an acquittal has resulted in a guilty plea and a conviction," said Rehner.

"Maybe it's not the extreme sentence that some people in the public would want to see, but it is a sentence and it is the oversight of this individual by the criminal justice system for another two years after the finding of guilt and conviction."

