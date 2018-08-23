Happy Valley-Goose Bay hoping Seabourn Quest's visit will draw in more cruise ships

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is hoping Thursday's visit from a 450 passenger cruise ship may set a precedent for increased tourism in the area.

"It's not often we see this, so we've got to take advantage of it," said resident Sheldon Matthews, who was up early to see the MV Seabourn Quest dock at the town's port.

Sheldon Matthews was up early to see the cruise liner make its way into the port. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The large vessel isn't the first of its kind to pass through Happy Valley-Goose Bay, but Thursday's visit marked the first time the town put together tour packages and organized shuttle busses to welcome passengers to the area.

Planning for the visit started about a year ago and the day was pulled off with the help of numerous volunteers.

"Volunteers are essential, we certainly wouldn't be able to do any of this without them and I can't thank them enough for all their hard work," said Juliann Griffin, the town's director of economic development.

Griffin said the shuttle buses were full nearly every time they departed for town.

Passengers aboard a shuttle bus. Organizers say a majority of the 450 passengers onboard the cruise ship took the opportunity to go into town. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We heard from many of the passengers that they could really feel the community spirit throughout the day, everyone was very excited to welcome them," she said.

"We're looking forward to the next opportunity. We already know, actually, that this particular vessel will be returning to Happy Valley-Goose Bay in August of 2019."

The ship's next stop is Red Bay, a more common stop for cruise ships along the Labrador Straits.

For Happy Valley-Goose Bay, this was an opportunity to put its best face forward to build a case for more tourism like this in central Labrador.

[I] want to go visit interesting places off the beaten track so to speak and this is pretty far off the beaten track I would say. - Tom Blumenthal

"[We hope] to diversify the economy in that regard. We hope to welcome more cruise ships," Griffin said.

"I think that Labrador's a really great place for tourism and it's not promoted nearly enough, so I think it's very important," added volunteer Beverly White.

Having a look

Despite heavy rain greeting the passengers when they arrived, busloads of them still made their way into the town, catching a glimpse of some traditional Inuit drum dancing through the windows of the shuttle.

"We just want to have a look," said Australian passenger Michael Cohn.



He said he's already experienced one first while cruising Labrador waters.

Travellers stayed dry by staying on the bus to take in a performance of a traditional Inuit drum dance. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I saw a black bear [which] I've never seen ... we don't have black bears in Australia."

The passengers had been aboard the ship for seven days without stepping on land before arriving in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, so taking to the shore was a great opportunity to stretch their legs, and get a taste for the community.

Michael Cohn says he got his first ever look at a black bear while cruising in Labrador aboard the Seabourn Quest

"[I] want to go visit interesting places off the beaten track so to speak," said Tom Blumenthal, who was travelling from Los Angeles.

"And this is pretty far off the beaten track I would say."

With files from Labrador Morning and Kate McGillivray