Public drug use, drunkenness, lewd acts prompt call for emergency meeting

There are people being drunk, doing drugs and committing "indecent acts" in public, says the mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and the town is turning to the provincial government to help address the problem.

"Our citizens are calling, their children are exposed to indecent scenery, if you want to call it that, or acts that are not acceptable," says Mayor Wally Andersen.

"The people in our community are finding people on their doorstep, sometimes in their house, and it's a growing concern.… The issues are there, they're real and, in many cases, they're frightening."

Andersen said one resident found a backpack with drug paraphernalia was found dropped in their backyard earlier this week.

When you've got young children, five and six years old, exposed to indecent acts in the community, it's totally unacceptable. - Wally Andersen

It's just the latest issue that Andersen said is an increasingly common occurrence in the community, and is likely linked to what he calls the "transient population."

He's hoping to get the premier and justice minister to step in and help his staff address the problems, and the town has requested an emergency meeting.

"We don't have the resources, nor do we have the know-how to handle these kinds of problems," Andersen told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"Maybe some of these people are addicted, maybe they need help. We don't have people who can assist these people."

'It's a concern to us'

Andersen said it's difficult to have a blunt conversation about the issue, but "it's gone on far too long."

The problem has been increasing in recent years, he said, and the community isn't properly trained on how to respond.

"When you've got young children, five and six years old, exposed to indecent acts in the community, it's totally unacceptable. When you find a knapsack that most people said was left there by someone who was doing heavy drugs, it's a concern to us," he said.

"When you see people drunk in public, it's a concern to us. And it's been going on and on and on, and I don't think that our town, the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, deserves this."

With a new six-bed mental health wing on the way for the hospital in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Andersen is hopeful that there is room for work to help people who may be suffering from mental illness or addiction issues.

"There's no doubt that the new wing is going to help people and we're hoping that some of the people out there ... maybe some of these transients need that kind of help," he said.

"That can be part and parcel of our approach with government as to how we solve these problems. But there's no question that this new wing will help people in Labrador."

